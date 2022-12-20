8 teen girls charged in murder of 59-year-old man in downtown Toronto: police

Global News published this video item, entitled “8 teen girls charged in murder of 59-year-old man in downtown Toronto: police” – below is their description.

Eight teen girls have been charged with second-degree murder after a 59-year-old man was stabbed to death in downtown Toronto last weekend, Det. Sgt. Terry Browne from the Toronto Police homicide unit said during a press conference on Tuesday.

“Those eight females range in age from thirteen to sixteen, three of them being thirteen, three of them being fourteen, and two of them being sixteen years of age,” Browne said in an update. “They met each other through social media, they come from varying parts of the city — that’s to say they’re not from one specific geographic location.”

Police haven’t identified the victim, who is from Toronto, as they are working to notify his next of kin. Browne said what’s alleged to have happened is “swarming-type behaviour” but said he wouldn’t call the group a “gang.”

Prior to the killing, the girls allegedly were involved in another altercation. Browne appealed for anyone who was in the area of York Street and University Avenue sometime after 10 p.m. on Saturday and had an interaction with them to come forward.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9362489/teen-girls-charged-downtown-toronto-murder/

