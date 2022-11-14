6 killed as WWII-era aircraft collide mid-flight at vintage air show in US state of Texas

by
6 killed as wwii-era aircraft collide mid-flight at vintage air show in us state of texas

South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “6 killed as WWII-era aircraft collide mid-flight at vintage air show in US state of Texas” – below is their description.

Six people were killed after two World War II-era aircraft collided and crashed to the ground during an air show at Dallas in the southern US state of Texas on November 12, 2022. Footage from the scene shows the planes exploded into a ball of fire, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky.

About This Source - South China Morning Post

The South China Morning Post (SCMP), with its Sunday edition, the Sunday Morning Post, is a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper founded in 1903. It is Hong Kong’s newspaper of record, owned by Alibaba Group.

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

In This Story: Dallas

Dallas, a modern metropolis in north Texas, is a commercial and cultural hub of the region. Downtown’s Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza commemorates the site of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963. In the Arts District, the Dallas Museum of Art and the Crow Collection of Asian Art cover thousands of years of art. The sleek Nasher Sculpture Center showcases contemporary sculpture.

In This Story: Texas

Texas is a state in the South Central region of the United States. At 268,596 square miles, and with more than 29.1 million residents in 2020, it is the second-largest U.S. state by both area and population.

In This Story: World War II

World War II or the Second World War, often abbreviated as WWII or WW2, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945. It involved the vast majority of the world’s countries—including all of the great powers—forming two opposing military alliances: the Allies and the Axis powers.

