South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled "6 killed as WWII-era aircraft collide mid-flight at vintage air show in US state of Texas"

Six people were killed after two World War II-era aircraft collided and crashed to the ground during an air show at Dallas in the southern US state of Texas on November 12, 2022. Footage from the scene shows the planes exploded into a ball of fire, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. Support us: https://subscribe.scmp.com South China Morning Post YouTube Channel

