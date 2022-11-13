Global News published this video item, entitled “6 dead in Dallas after 2 historic planes collide during air show” – below is their description.

Warning: This video contains disturbing content. Discretion advised.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) provided details on Sunday about the plane crash that occurred a day prior during an air show in Dallas, Texas, when two historic military planes collided in mid-air.

Michael Graham with the NTSB said a Boeing B-17G N227C and a Bell P-63F N6763 collided at the Dallas Executive Airport during the Wings Over Dallas Airshow and caused a post-impact fire. He said five crew members of the B-17 and pilot of the P-63 were fatally injured. No ground injuries were reported.

He added the investigation was ongoing and interviews were being conducted with formation crews and air show operations. He also said neither aircraft was equipped with a flight data recorder n’or cockpit voice recorder, though neither were required to be equipped with either box.

