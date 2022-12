NBC News published this video item, entitled “6.4 Earthquake Kills At Least Two In California” – below is their description.

A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake in California killed at least two people, damaged many homes and businesses, and severed roads. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has more details about the impact on communities. NBC News YouTube Channel

