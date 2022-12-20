6.4 Earthquake Cuts Power to Over 70,000 in Northern California

by
6. 4 earthquake cuts power to over 70,000 in northern california

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “6.4 Earthquake Cuts Power to Over 70,000 in Northern California” – below is their description.

A large earthquake caused widespread damage to buildings and roads in Northern California and knocked out electricity for more than 70,000 homes and businesses, officials and Poweroutage.us said Tuesday morning.

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck near the town of Fortuna, no tsunami is expected, the Humboldt County sheriff’s office tweeted. Power is out across the county, according to the tweet.

Humboldt County borders the Pacific Ocean about 200 miles (322 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Bloomberg QuickTake: Now

Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Recent from Bloomberg QuickTake: Now:

Andrew Tate Arrested in Romania

Category: Media, News

Benjamin Netanyahu Sworn in as Israel’s Premier Once More

Category: News

These Countries Are Imposing New Covid Rules for China Travlers

Category: News

In This Story: California

California, a western U.S. state, stretches from the Mexican border along the Pacific for nearly 900 miles. Its terrain includes cliff-lined beaches, redwood forest, the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Central Valley farmland and the Mojave Desert. The city of Los Angeles is the seat of the Hollywood entertainment industry. Hilly San Francisco is known for the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island and cable cars.

2 Recent Items: California

How An Atmospheric River Will Affect California’s Central Valley

Category: News

How Inflation Is Impacting This Year’s Rose Parade

Category: News

In This Story: Pacific

The Pacific Ocean is the largest and deepest of Earth’s oceanic divisions. It extends from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Southern Ocean in the south and is bounded by the continents of Asia and Australia in the west and the Americas in the east

2 Recent Items: Pacific

US plane nearly collides with Chinese fighter jet

Category: News

The future of the Pacific must see Fiji stand as equals with Australia: new Fiji PM | The World

Category: News

In This Story: San Francisco

San Francisco, officially the City and County of San Francisco, is a cultural, commercial, and financial center in the U.S. state of California.

2 Recent Items: San Francisco

How San Francisco Can Solve Its Empty Office Problem

Category: News

Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Shakes Parts of Northern California

Category: Construction, Energy, News, Oil & Gas

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.