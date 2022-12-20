Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “6.4 Earthquake Cuts Power to Over 70,000 in Northern California” – below is their description.

A large earthquake caused widespread damage to buildings and roads in Northern California and knocked out electricity for more than 70,000 homes and businesses, officials and Poweroutage.us said Tuesday morning.

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck near the town of Fortuna, no tsunami is expected, the Humboldt County sheriff’s office tweeted. Power is out across the county, according to the tweet.

Humboldt County borders the Pacific Ocean about 200 miles (322 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

