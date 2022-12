7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “4-year-old Poppy becomes stuck in claw machine at Airlie Beach | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

A little girl has learnt the lesson of why not to steal the hard way. 4-year-old Poppy found herself stuck in a claw machine while on holidays at Airlie Beach, leaving her mum puzzled. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

