4 men arrested in connection with hit-and-run that left 29-year-old woman dead, family devastated

Police have arrested four men in connection with a hit-and-run collision in Toronto that left a 29-year-old woman, Erin Yoxall from Scotland, dead.

According to police, 41-year-old Sinesha Bogojevic from Toronto, 44-year-old Milorad Nikolic from Mississauga and 37-year-old Zachariasz Billik of Toronto were arrested. Officers said they were each charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, public mischief and obstructing police.

Police say the fourth suspect, 42-year-old Ertug Direk, surrendered to officers on Tuesday. Global News has learned the accused also goes by the surname Direkoglu. Police allege he was the driver of the vehicle.

Yoxall succumbed to her injuries in hospital on Saturday, officers confirmed.

Global’s Catherine McDonald spoke to her parents, who say the arrests make “no difference” in bringing back their daughter.

