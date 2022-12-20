300 days since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Where does the war stand? | DW News

Russia Ukraine Conflict

DW News published this video item, entitled "300 days since Russia's invasion of Ukraine: Where does the war stand? | DW News"

The Office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he visited the besieged city of Bakhmut on Tuesday. The city in eastern Ukraine has been at the center of months of fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Zelenskyy’s office said he met military officials and handed out awards to Ukrainian servicemen, who have been holding back a fierce Russian military campaign for the city.

Zelenskyy later in the day said he was proud of troops because their “bravery proves that we will endure and will not give up what’s ours.”

“Ukraine is proud of you. I am proud of you! Thank you for the courage, resilience and strength shown in repelling the enemy attacks,” he added.

Bakhmut has remained in Ukrainian hands during the almost 10-month war, thwarting Moscow’s goal of capturing the Donetsk region.

Taking Bakhmut would rupture Ukraine’s supply lines and open a route for Russian forces to press on toward Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, which are key Ukrainian strongholds in the province.

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below.


