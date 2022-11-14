7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “3.1 million Australians expected to have diabetes by 2050 | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

The lifestyle choices of Australians are coming back to bite, with new data showing the number of diabetics doubling in the last 20 years, and fears of a bigger wave to come. Doctors are most concerned about young children being diagnosed in a worrying generational shift. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

