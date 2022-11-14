GBNews published this video item, entitled “£26BILLON in pension money lost or left unclaimed, data suggests | Tom Selby” – below is their description.

Head of Retirement Policy at AJ Bell, Tom Selby, joins Isabel and Stephen to discuss how to consolidate your pensions, as £26bn of pension money is left unclaimed or lost in pots, according to the Pension Policy Institute. Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 515, Freeview 236, YouView 236 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

