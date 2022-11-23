2024: The Pros & Cons Of Every Candidate | Will Cain Podcast

Fox News published this video item, entitled “2024: The Pros & Cons Of Every Candidate | Will Cain Podcast” – below is their description.

On this episode, Will does a deep-dive with former counselor to President Trump and FOX News Contributor Kellyanne Conway, for an in-depth conversation on the potential 2024 presidential candidates on both sides of the aisle. Kellyanne explains why there is no way to count out the former President, as well as why she believes the Democrats may not be able to take President Biden off the top of the ticket.

