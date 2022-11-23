2022 World Cup a welcome boon for Guangdong factories starved of business

by
South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “2022 World Cup a welcome boon for Guangdong factories starved of business” – below is their description.

Factories in southern China’s Guangdong province have seen a recent bump in business, thanks to the 2022 World Cup. One in particular has been operating full steam ahead to manufacture La’eeb, the official mascot of the Qatar-hosted tournament. In the wake of the pandemic, companies like these are turning to big orders to stay afloat.

