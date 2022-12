Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Northern California rattled residents, damaged buildings and killed two people, according to officials.

ABC News published this video item, entitled “2 dead in California earthquake” – below is their description.

About This Source - ABC News

American Broadcasting Company is an American commercial broadcast radio and television network owned by the Disney Media Networks division of The Walt Disney Company.

ABC News is primarily broadcast from the Times Square Studios in New York City.

