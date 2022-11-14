7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “10-year-old Victorian girl in heartbreaking MND shock | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Melbourne is rallying to help a 10-year-old girl dealt a rare and devastating health blow. Bronte Cousins is the only Australian child to be diagnosed with MND, and her mother’s heart-wrenching plea for help has touched a chord with generous strangers. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

