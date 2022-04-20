📰 Simon Evans takes you through tomorrow’s headlines | Tuesday 19th April

📰 Simon Evans takes you through tomorrow’s headlines:

🗞️ Telegraph: Germany isolated as West sends heavy arms

🗞️ FT: Britain poised for slowest growth among G7 nations, predicts IMF

🗞️ Express: What a waste of time! so much more is at stake

