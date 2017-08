Referred to as America’s most ambitious modern-day building project, the first new bridge in New York in more than 50 years opens Saturday.

The Tappan Zee also opens under budget and on time.

Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports from Tarrytown, New York.

