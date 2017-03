Netherlands coalition talks under way after vote

European leaders have been congratulating Mark Rutte, the Dutch prime minister.

This week’s parliamentary election results are being seen as a setback for the far-right leader Geert Wilders.

Al Jazeera’s Laurence Lee reports from the Hague.

