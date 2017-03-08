Netherlands: All eyes on far-right politician Geert Wilders in Dutch election

Next week’s Dutch election is being widely regarded as a bellwether for populist parties throughout Europe, with the extreme right expected to dramatically increase its presence in parliament.

