“Neo-Cold War” alignment in the Korean Peninsula?

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS- Thurs. 09.03.17 : As tensions rise in Asia over US deployment of an anti-missile system in South Korea, Chinese papers depict Washington taking advantage of Seoul. South Korean papers, meanwhile, accuse China of “double standards” when it comes to the Peninsula. Plus, FBI director James Comey says there’s “no such thing as privacy” and a five-year-old girl sets a record for spelling!

