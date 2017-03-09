Home » News » “Neo-Cold War” alignment in the Korean Peninsula?

“Neo-Cold War” alignment in the Korean Peninsula?

News Desk March 9, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS- Thurs. 09.03.17 : As tensions rise in Asia over US deployment of an anti-missile system in South Korea, Chinese papers depict Washington taking advantage of Seoul. South Korean papers, meanwhile, accuse China of “double standards” when it comes to the Peninsula. Plus, FBI director James Comey says there’s “no such thing as privacy” and a five-year-old girl sets a record for spelling!

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/France24_en

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Oil prices plunge over fears of oversupply

Subscribe to France 24 now: http://f24.my/youtubeEN FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd