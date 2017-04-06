NatWest CricketForce Success at Streatham & Marlborough Cricket Club

Today we’re showing the inner workings of the Natwest CricketForce project. NatWest CricketForce is a nationwide initiative aimed at cricket clubs. The programme is designed to bring clubs and local communities closer together, and ensure grounds and facilities are ready for the new season.

CricketForce is held over one designated weekend each year as clubs work to prepare for the upcoming season. Projects range from simple paint jobs, sight screen scrubbing and renewed boundary fencing, to brand new changing rooms, function rooms and even a new pavilion.

