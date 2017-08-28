Naldo – Top 5 Goals

Naldo’s top goals in the Bundesliga

► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

With over 400 Bundesliga appearances to his name, Naldo has carved quite a career in Germany playing for Werder Bremen, Wolfsburg and Schalke. His reputation has been enhanced by his eye for the spectacular when it comes to scoring goals. His free-kicks are particularly fearsome as you can see in his top 5 goals in the Bundesliga.

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCT

The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to clips from Germany’s football league that you won’t find anywhere else. Subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to see what all the noise is about!