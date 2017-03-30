Myanmar’s Suu Kyi criticised for silence on key issues

It has been a year since the government of Myanmar’s pro-democracy campaigner Aung San Suu Kyi came to power.

But many feel little has changed after decades of military rule and persecution.

Many say Suu Kyi has largely fallen silent on some of the biggest issues facing the country.

Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports from Yangon.

