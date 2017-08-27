Myanmar army ‘fires on fleeing Rohingya’ amid Rakhine clashes

In Myanmar, thousands of Rohingya Muslims are trying to flee to Bangladesh after reports that 89 people were killed in a government crackdown.

Fighters in Rakhine state are being targeted by Myanmar’s military, but witnesses say civilians are also under attack.

Many Rohingya are trapped on the border with Bangladesh, which is refusing them entry.

Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/