Muscovites pay tribute to St. Petersburg bombing victims

People in Moscow are honoring the victims of the St. Petersburg Metro bombing with solidarity rallies on Manezhnaya Square and in Alexandrovsky Garden. The explosion on April 3 in Russia’s second-largest city claimed the lives of 14 people and left dozens injured.

