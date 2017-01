Thousands of Mexicans have marched in the capital to protest against a petrol price increase of 20 percent, which came into effect on January 1.

The price of a gallon of petrol is now the same as the daily minimum wage.

Al Jazeera’s David Mercer reports from Mexico City.

