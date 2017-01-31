‘Mosque shooting victims: six men who sought better lives in Quebec’

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS – Tues. 31.01.17: Canadian papers pay tribute to the victims of Sunday’s deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec. Details about the suspected shooter have emerged raising speculation about the motive about the attack. The tragedy comes amid heated reactions to U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees.

