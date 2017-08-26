Home » News » More than 30 killed in India riots over rapist guru

More than 30 killed in India riots over rapist guru

News Desk August 26, 2017 News Leave a comment

More than 32 people have been killed in protests in northern India after a popular spiritual leader was convicted of raping two women.
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh leads a group which claims to have 60 million followers around the world.
Indian authorities have imposed a curfew and cut off internet services in an effort to contain the rioting.
Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports.

