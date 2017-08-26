More than 30 killed in India riots over rapist guru

More than 32 people have been killed in protests in northern India after a popular spiritual leader was convicted of raping two women.
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh leads a group which claims to have 60 million followers around the world.
Indian authorities have imposed a curfew and cut off internet services in an effort to contain the rioting.
Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/