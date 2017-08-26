More than 30 killed in India riots over rapist guru

More than 32 people have been killed in protests in northern India after a popular spiritual leader was convicted of raping two women.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh leads a group which claims to have 60 million followers around the world.

Indian authorities have imposed a curfew and cut off internet services in an effort to contain the rioting.

Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports.

