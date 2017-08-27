Home » News » Moral Compass: RT asks Americans whether big business leaders now offer best guidance

Moral Compass: RT asks Americans whether big business leaders now offer best guidance

News Desk August 27, 2017 News Leave a comment

With critics claiming America’s moral compass has lost direction under Donald Trump, the US mainstream media’s repeatedly pushing the idea, it’s big business leaders who now offer the best guidance. Caleb Maupin asked people in New York, whether they share that view.

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

‘Let her go!’: Supporters rally for the release of former South Korean president Park.

Supporters rally for the release of former South Korean president Park Geun-hye, who was impeached …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd