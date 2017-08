The Red Cross say 24 million people are trying to cope with the worst flooding in South Asia in decades.

The governments of Bangladesh, India and Nepal are reporting at least 800 people have died over the past two weeks.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Chaderjian reports.

