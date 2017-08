Military-led nation building no more: Trump announces strategy change

Donald Trump says restrictions on fighting terrorists in Afghanistan have been lifted, and the US is no longer focused on nation-building, in a speech unveiling a new strategy for the country. Richard Becker from the anti-war Answer Coalition comments President’s statement. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8kzu

