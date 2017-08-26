Home » News » Military equipment seized from ISIS and Al-Nusra put on display at Army 2017

Military equipment seized from ISIS and Al-Nusra put on display at Army 2017

News Desk August 26, 2017 News Leave a comment

Military equipment seized from the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) and Jabhat al-Nusra was put on display at the International Military-Technical Forum ‘Army 2017’ taking place at the Patriot Park in Kubinka, Moscow Oblast
COURTESY: RT’s RUPTLY video agency, NO RE-UPLOAD, NO REUSE – FOR LICENSING, PLEASE, CONTACT http://ruptly.tv
RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Has Harry Potter cursed these owls? – BBC News

Since the runaway success of the Harry Potter series some Indonesians have started keeping owls …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd