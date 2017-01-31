Home » News » Mexican wall – “The economical impact on both sides of the wall could be substantial”

News Desk January 31, 2017 News Leave a comment 2 Views

Maurizio Zanardi, a professor of international Economics at Lancaster University, explains the diplomatical and economical impact of Trump’s decision to build a wall between the US and Mexico and have Mexico pay for it.

