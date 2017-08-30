Home » News » ‘Merkel must leave’: German chancellor booed & heckled at campaign rally in Brandenburg

‘Merkel must leave’: German chancellor booed & heckled at campaign rally in Brandenburg

News Desk August 30, 2017 News Leave a comment

German Chancellor and Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) leader Angela Merkel was met by a simultaneous chorus of boos and cheers as she held an election campaign rally in Brandenburg an der Havel, Tuesday, addressing the audience with CDU’s political manifesto, as well as issues such as the refugee crisis and domestic security. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8lpm

COURTESY: RT’s RUPTLY video agency, NO RE-UPLOAD, NO REUSE – FOR LICENSING, PLEASE, CONTACT http://ruptly.tv

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Tropical storm Harvey to slam Louisiana next

Twelve years ago today, Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans; residents are fearful the same could …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd