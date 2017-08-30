‘Merkel must leave’: German chancellor booed & heckled at campaign rally in Brandenburg

German Chancellor and Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) leader Angela Merkel was met by a simultaneous chorus of boos and cheers as she held an election campaign rally in Brandenburg an der Havel, Tuesday, addressing the audience with CDU’s political manifesto, as well as issues such as the refugee crisis and domestic security. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8lpm

