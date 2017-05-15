Megalala: Britain’s oldest racehorse

One of the best-loved racehorses in training – we visit the fantastic Megalala, 16 years young who is still loving the game and isn’t showing any signs of stopping.

In a lovely feature profiling a modern racehorse legend, Robert Cooper pays a visit to trainer John Bridger in Liphook, Hampshire, to find out more about Megalala’s remarkable enthusiasm, constitution and the secret behind the racehorse with such longevity.

A career beginning at Fontwell back in 2005, Megalala has now raced for 13 consecutive seasons and, as of 15 May 2017, the old boy has run in 142 races, won 20 times and earned nearly £74,000 in prize money.

Viewers Comment