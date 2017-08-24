Meet Hameed: 12yo Yemeni boy undergone 23 surgeries & battles cholera

12-year-old Yemeni boy has undergone 23 surgical operations, including the amputation of his left arm, after falling victim to the war in his country that left him with terrible scars. He is now battling cholera. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8l6t

