Medical care unaffordable for many in South Africa

Health ministers from 47 African countries are meeting in Zimbabwe this week to address some of the biggest health challenges on the continent.

In South Africa, quality medical care comes at a price that many cannot afford.

Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports from Soweto, South Africa.

