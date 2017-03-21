Home » News » McGuinness death ‘huge loss to Northern Ireland peace process’

McGuinness death ‘huge loss to Northern Ireland peace process’

News Desk March 21, 2017 News, Obituaries, XFeatured Leave a comment 1 Views

McGuinness death ‘huge loss to Northern Ireland peace process’

Martin McGuinness, former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland and IRA commander, has died at the age of 66.

Speaking to Al Jazeera from Derry, Patricia MacBride – a political analyst and former victims’ commissioner – said McGuinness’s death is a huge loss for Northern Ireland’s peace process.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

Tags

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

China, EU suspend Brazil imports after meat scandal

China, EU suspend Brazil imports after meat scandal The fallout from a tainted meat scandal …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd