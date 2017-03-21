McGuinness death ‘huge loss to Northern Ireland peace process’

Martin McGuinness, former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland and IRA commander, has died at the age of 66.

Speaking to Al Jazeera from Derry, Patricia MacBride – a political analyst and former victims’ commissioner – said McGuinness’s death is a huge loss for Northern Ireland’s peace process.

