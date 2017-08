Boxers Floyd Mayweather and Connor McGregor have already been fighting outside the ring by trading racial insults.

That’s adding to an already tense racial atmosphere in the US.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Los Angeles.

