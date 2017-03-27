Max Dupain’s ‘The Sunbaker’ – arguably the most famous Australian photograph

Max Dupain’s ‘The Sunbaker’ – that summery image of a man resting on the beach – is arguably the most famous photograph in Australia. It’s also the focal point of ‘Under the Sun’, a new exhibition by the Australian Centre for Photography in Sydney that invites 15 artists of diverse backgrounds to offer some modern interpretations of Dupain’s most recognised work. Mix reporter Rachel Robinson met with curator Claire Monneraye to see what they came up with. The exhibition is on at the State Library of NSW until April 17.