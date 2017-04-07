Home » News » Massive ‘anti-terrorism’ rally held in Moscow

Massive ‘anti-terrorism’ rally held in Moscow

News Desk April 7, 2017

In Moscow, thousands turned out at an ‘anti-terrorism’ rally.
Russian police say they’ve found explosives similar to those used in a suicide attack this week on the St Petersburg metro.
The discovery came when officers raided an apartment building arresting several people.
Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands reports from Moscow.

