Massive ‘anti-terrorism’ rally held in Moscow

In Moscow, thousands turned out at an ‘anti-terrorism’ rally.
Russian police say they’ve found explosives similar to those used in a suicide attack this week on the St Petersburg metro.
The discovery came when officers raided an apartment building arresting several people.
Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands reports from Moscow.
