Mass evacuation ordered in California over dam collapse threat

More than 180,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in the US state of California after warnings that part of the tallest dam in the country could collapse.

Roads leading out of Oroville in Butte County were jammed, as residents tried to drive out of the danger zone.

California’s governor has issued an emergency order to help with the evacuations.

Al Jazeera’s Emike Umolu reports.

