Home » News » Mass evacuation ordered in California over dam collapse threat

Mass evacuation ordered in California over dam collapse threat

News Desk February 13, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

More than 180,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in the US state of California after warnings that part of the tallest dam in the country could collapse.

Roads leading out of Oroville in Butte County were jammed, as residents tried to drive out of the danger zone.

California’s governor has issued an emergency order to help with the evacuations.

Al Jazeera’s Emike Umolu reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

One act of kindness that changed a homeless man’s life – BBC News

How many times have you walked past a homeless person without a second thought? Former …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd