Marvel’s ‘Secret Wars’: Bucky Barnes, Black Panther try to turn the tide against Hydra in issue 9

We go inside the latest issue of the Marvel comics’ series with Executive Editor Tom Brevoort and Editor Alanna Smith.

SUBSCRIBE to ABC NEWS: https://www.youtube.com/ABCNews/

Watch More on http://abcnews.go.com/

LIKE ABC News on FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/abcnews

FOLLOW ABC News on TWITTER:

https://twitter.com/abc

GOOD MORNING AMERICA’S HOMEPAGE:

https://gma.yahoo.com/