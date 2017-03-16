Mark Rutte holds ‘far-right at bay’ in Dutch elections

IN THE WORLD PAPERS – Thursday, March 16: We look at reactions to Mark Rutte’s win in Netherlands elections and the impact on Europe’s other far-right leaders, like Marine Le Pen. She has given an interview to Nigel Farage’s radio station. We take a look at the sports headlines after Monaco’s shock win over Manchester City in the Champions League. Finally, Brits rank life events that cause stress, with surprising results!

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/France24_en