Mareike Harm – The German Driver | Longines FEI European Championships 2017

Sport Desk August 25, 2017 Equestrian

It is a notoriously male dominated sport but Mareike Harm is flying the flag for the women in the Driving at the Longines FEI European Championships Gothenburg 2017! After finishing 9th at the World Championships last year she is one to watch.

Get the low down on the competition here: http://www.fei.org/stories/equestrian-horse-carriage-driving-european-championships-gothenburg #FEIEuros2017

