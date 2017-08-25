Marc Bartra – The Fighter

Bartra’s emotional BVB career so far

Marc Bartra’s first year in Dortmund wasn’t easy. On the field things were promising, but there were significant ups and downs, especially away from the pitch. Bartra was the worst affected following the bomb attack on BVB’s team bus on the eve of the Champions League match against Monaco. He returned to Bundesliga action five weeks later. The Spain international won the DFB Cup with Dortmund, but missed the decisive 11th penalty in the Supercup. On Matchday 1 of the new campaign he scored his first Bundsluga goal in a Man of the Match performance. What do you think he can achieve this season?

