Malaysia has long been among badminton’s global elite and there are expectations of more medals at this year’s Southeast Asian Games, which the country is hosting.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Richardson reports from Kuala Lumpur.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/