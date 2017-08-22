Malaysia cracks down on match-fixing in Southeast Asian Games

Malaysia, which is hosting the Southeast Asian Games, continues to top the medal table on day 9.

The country’s football team remain on course for gold, but the issue of match fixing has previously been a problem at this tournament.

The problem has led to Malaysian football bosses announcing that any players found guilty would be banned for life.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Richardson reports from Kuala Lumpur.

