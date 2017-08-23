Home » News » Major U-turn: Trump steps up Afghanistan military campaign despite election promises

Major U-turn: Trump steps up Afghanistan military campaign despite election promises

News Desk August 23, 2017 News Leave a comment

The U.S. Air Force says it may intensify its airstrikes in Afghanistan, following President Trump’s decision to step up the 16-year-long military campaign there. On Monday, Trump announced an open-ended surge of troops and money to the country – in a major U-turn on his election promises. He then headed to Arizona to speak in front of his supporters – but was met with protests outside the venue.
