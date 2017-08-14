Home » Sport » Cricket » Magnificent Finch Hits 114 In Surrey Win – NatWest T20 Blast 2017

Magnificent Finch Hits 114 In Surrey Win – NatWest T20 Blast 2017

Sport Desk August 14, 2017 Cricket Leave a comment

Australian Aaron Finch revived Surrey’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the NatWest T20 Blast with a brutal hundred against Sussex at the Kia Oval.

