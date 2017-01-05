Home » News » Madrid heightens security ahead of Three Kings parade

Madrid heightens security ahead of Three Kings parade

News Desk January 5, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

The Spanish capital Madrid will deploy an unprecedented number of police at the traditional Three Kings parade which will be attended by thousands to mark the eve of the Epiphany. Rough cut (no reporter narration)

Subscribe: http://smarturl.it/reuterssubscribe
More updates and breaking news: http://smarturl.it/BreakingNews

Reuters tells the world’s stories like no one else. As the largest international multimedia news provider, Reuters provides coverage around the globe and across topics including business, financial, national, and international news. For over 160 years, Reuters has maintained its reputation for speed, accuracy, and impact while providing exclusives, incisive commentary and forward-looking analysis.

http://reuters.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Reuters
https://plus.google.com/u/0/s/reuters
https://twitter.com/Reuters

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

First lady on Trump: We’ll help in any way

Don Lemon, and a collection of media, cultural, and historical experts, respond to Michelle Obama’s …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd