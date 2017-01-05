Madrid heightens security ahead of Three Kings parade

The Spanish capital Madrid will deploy an unprecedented number of police at the traditional Three Kings parade which will be attended by thousands to mark the eve of the Epiphany. Rough cut (no reporter narration)

